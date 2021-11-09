Front Barnett Associates LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 849,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,798,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

