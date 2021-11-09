Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IVE traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.23. 13,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,525. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.74 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

