Front Barnett Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,023. The stock has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $631.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

