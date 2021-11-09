Front Barnett Associates LLC Purchases 24,000 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,766. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $91.13.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.