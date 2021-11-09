Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,792. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 155,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 95,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

