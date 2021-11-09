FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Issued By KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

KRP opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $938.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.87. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.