FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn $4.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.24 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 943.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 483,107 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

