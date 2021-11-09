FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issued By B. Riley

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PKOH. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a PE ratio of -189.46 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

