FY2021 EPS Estimates for 10x Genomics, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $174.42 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.99 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

