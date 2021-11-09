FY2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Boosted by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on APA. Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

APA stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $31.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

