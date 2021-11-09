FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Reduced by Analyst

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bogota Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bogota Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial in the first quarter worth $188,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.