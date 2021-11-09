FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $105.30 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

