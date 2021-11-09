FY2021 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Lifted by Analyst

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNHI stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

