FY2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $7,032,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

