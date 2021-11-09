FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21.

LAZY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 21,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $467,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 21,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $472,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,435 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lazydays by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

