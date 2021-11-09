FY2021 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onto Innovation in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ONTO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

ONTO stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.