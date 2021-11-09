FY2021 EPS Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.55). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.29 EPS.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.
Shares of PTGX stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
