FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised by Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $11.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.68. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

Shares of VRTX opened at $192.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.12.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 224,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,725,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

