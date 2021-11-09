FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of VG stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -171.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.