FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.83.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

MDGL stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

