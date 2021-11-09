FY2025 Earnings Forecast for NRG Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for NRG Energy in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.35.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE NRG opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 133.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

