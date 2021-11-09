Gala (GALA) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $626.41 million and approximately $64.52 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00224582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093177 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.