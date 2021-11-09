Gas Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.24 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.11 or 0.00013706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $92.24 million and $21.29 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00075873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00078287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00100885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,389.66 or 0.99912187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.27 or 0.07034480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

