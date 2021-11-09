Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gates Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.