Gather Achieves Market Cap of $12.29 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Gather has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gather has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $664,998.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00223993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00093480 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

