Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GATO opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gatos Silver stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

