GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.88 ($46.91).

Shares of G1A opened at €43.77 ($51.49) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

