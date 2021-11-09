GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €38.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.19 ($47.28).

Several brokerages have issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday.

G1A traded up €1.24 ($1.46) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €43.77 ($51.49). The stock had a trading volume of 287,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

