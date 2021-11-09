General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.53

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $113.69, with a volume of 296370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

