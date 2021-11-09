General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 507,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,041,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,987 shares during the period.

GE stock opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $68.88 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

