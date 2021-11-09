Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,221 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.