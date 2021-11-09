Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,696 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Frontline by 24.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

