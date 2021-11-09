Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Yamana Gold worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

