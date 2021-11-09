Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,851 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Thermon Group worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
THR opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
