Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,851 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Thermon Group worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THR opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $625.96 million, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

