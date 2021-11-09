Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $360,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Geron by 6,572.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Geron by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 50,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $540.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09. Geron has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

