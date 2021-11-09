Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Receives “NA” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIL. Cfra decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.88.

TSE GIL opened at C$51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.42. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$28.30 and a one year high of C$51.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

