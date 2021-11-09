Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.50

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 88891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several analysts recently commented on DNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

