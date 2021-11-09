Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.60.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $130.88 on Monday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.30.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

