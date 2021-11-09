GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.