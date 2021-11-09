Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.08

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $9.77. Glencore shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 255,360 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

