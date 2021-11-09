Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 2,570 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 172,293 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after buying an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.