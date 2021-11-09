Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nokia were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Nokia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

