Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,901 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,038,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $58.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

