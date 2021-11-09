Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Global Medical REIT also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

