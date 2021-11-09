Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.82. 3,255,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.24.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

