Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMED opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

