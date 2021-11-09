GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 636,986 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

