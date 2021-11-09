goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$207.00 Price Target at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities assumed coverage on goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$217.29.

TSE:GSY opened at C$192.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$198.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$172.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$78.00 and a 1-year high of C$218.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

