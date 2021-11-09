Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) PT Raised to $8.25

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.90 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $7,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $351,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

