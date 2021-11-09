Goldentree Asset Management LP Buys 333,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 164.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 52,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,342,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.